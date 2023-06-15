Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School Year 4 English project

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2023

Year 4 pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School have been working on an English project aimed to engage learners in a practical exercise that combines language skills with real-world applications.

The opportunity to visit the Leisure Centre and gather information was invaluable to the pupils. It allowed them to gain firsthand knowledge and inspiration for designing leaflets.

The children are said to have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to the task over the past two weeks, putting in a tremendous amount of effort and creativity.

To finalise the project, John Azzopardi and Louise Gillingwater from the Leisure Centre paid a special visit to Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

The Managing Director and his colleague took the time to commend the children on their outstanding efforts and presented them with well-deserved certificates and prizes.

“They also took on the role of judges, carefully selecting the winners who demonstrated exceptional talent and originality in their designs,” said a statement from Government.

“This thoughtful gesture by John Azzopardi and Louise Gillingwater is not only rewarding for the pupils but also encourages them to explore the many activities offered at the Centre.”

“The children were also excited to hear that the winning leaflets would be featured on their social media pages and displayed at the Centre soon.”

“The Year 4 pupils and staff of Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to John Azzopardi and Louise Gillingwater for their generous contribution and support.”

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Marlene Hassan Nahon will not contest next election and plans to leave frontline politics 'for now'

Wed 14th Jun, 2023

Local News

Spain’s UN ambassador highlights UK’s military presence in Gib in speech to C24

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers presentation on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Gibraltar College

15th June 2023

Local News
British gunners explore regimental links with Gibraltar as they train in Buffadero

15th June 2023

Local News
GNTF launches new website, unveils vision for cultural hub and 'Buy a Seat' plan

15th June 2023

Local News
Rachel Williams trains front line public services on domestic abuse

14th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023