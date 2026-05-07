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Thu 7th May, 2026

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Sports

Blow for Titans as EuroHockey Club Challenge II is cancelled

By Stephen Ignacio
7th May 2026

Gibraltar hockey club Titans have received a blow this spring following the cancellation of the EuroHockey Club Challenge II women’s tournament.

Initially expected to take place this month, EuroHockey has since announced its cancellation, placing the following teams as reserves for Challenge I: Seinäjoki United (FIN 1) as first reserve and Clube Futebol Benfica (POR 2) as second reserve.

The teams withdrawn from the Challenge II tournament are: UKS Swarek Swarzędz (POL 2), SLF Mesaicos (SWE 2), Valhalla LHC (SWE 1), Titans Hockey Club (GIB 2), and HK Zrinjevac (CRO 2).

This was set to be Titans’ first venture into European hockey since the club was formed in 2019.
Gibraltar will see Europa Women's participating later this month at the Eurohockey Club Challenge I tournament, with both Eagles and Grammarians playing in the Men's Eurockey Club Challenge II. Where the two Gibraltar clubs could face each other in the crossovers for promotion.
More on the fixture schedules coming up soon.

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