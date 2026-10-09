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Fri 9th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Bonfire Night event to return to Little Bay

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2026

Bonfire Night celebrations will return to Little Bay this year, with an evening of entertainment and community activities planned for Thursday, November 5. 

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with The Gibraltar Scouts Association, will hold the event at Little Bay Car Park from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. 

The evening will include the Best Guy competition, live entertainment and a variety of food stalls, providing activities for members of the community throughout the event. 

Members of the public are invited to take part in the Best Guy competition by creating and entering their own Guy. 

A £5 participation fee applies, with all proceeds from the competition going to GBC Open Day. 

The competition gives local participants an opportunity to get involved in the celebrations, with entry forms and competition rules available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services website. 

The event is being organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services in collaboration with The Gibraltar Scouts Association as part of this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations. 

For further information, the GCS Events Department can be contacted on 200 67236 or by email at info@culture.gov.gi. 

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