Gibraltar officially kicked off the Christmas season with its Festival of Lights at Casemates Square on Friday evening, with a futurist production combining music, dance, technology and special effects.

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, the event offered two performances, at 6.30pm and 8pm, giving audiences two opportunities to watch the show.

Doors opened an hour before the first performance, with families beginning to gather along Corral Road before making their way into Casemates Square.

The 60-minute show opened with a performance by the Gibraltar Youth Choir, whose members sang four songs, ending with Mariah Carey's Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The music then changed as the lights in Casemates Square were switched off for the second part of the programme.

Before the main production began, the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, appeared on stage and encouraged the audience to call Santa Claus.

"Santa, we are all waiting for you," the audience repeated after him.

A display of lights and music projected onto the walls of Watergate House then introduced the main stage production on the opposite side of the square.

Entitled Error 404. Christmas Not Found, the production combined acting, dancing, balancing acts, musical theatre, digital effects, smoke, fog and special effects.

The original production followed a storyline in which Christmas itself was under threat, with technology and imagination bringing together a festive performance.

Immersive projection mapping, a musical soundtrack, strobe lighting, fire, confetti and other effects transformed Casemates Square into a 360-degree visual experience.

As the story unfolded, the audience was taken through a world of digital chaos and extraordinary visuals as the performers sought to restore the magic of Christmas.

The production also carried a message about the importance of spending time together away from devices and social media.

Children were encouraged to consider the value of family, independent thought, creativity and imagination, with the message that the best Christmas present was bringing family together.

Gallery by Johnny Bugeja: