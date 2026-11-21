Government ministers paid tribute to Fabian Picardo in his last parliamentary session as Chief Minister on Friday, days before he is set to step down as leader of the GSLP on December 1.

Mr Picardo will continue to sit in Parliament as a backbencher for the rest his tenure with the Minister for Health and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, to run uncontested in the next GSLP leadership election.

The Chief Minister is expected to remain in that role until the treaty is ratified, after which he will step down to be succeeded by Ms Arias Vasquez until the next general election.

Government minister Sir Joe Bossano described Friday as a “sad day” for the party and looked back at Mr Picardo’s 15-year tenure as Chief Minister of Gibraltar, adding that he hoped the next GSLP leader will lead the party to another victory.

Pointing to the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, Sir Joe underscored how Mr Picardo negotiated a deal that was led by Gibraltar and not the UK.

“The most important thing in my judgement that Fabian has done for Gibraltar, and above what any other Chief Minister has done for Gibraltar, including me, is that he proved that with our own people fighting for our country we get a better deal than if the UK is doing the fighting,” Sir Joe said.

In his view, no other person in the time that he has been in politics could have done the deal that Mr Picardo negotiated.

He highlighted the “incredible success” Mr Picardo has had with the treaty, and the fact that he had managed to seal the deal was “beyond explanation.”

Sir Joe added that Mr Picardo will continue to be involved as a backbencher where he will be in the position to give “fatherly advice.”

“It's a sad day for me that he's going, but I suppose if going means that he is going to now do things that will help to make him recover from the ordeal of the [past] 15 years, then I suppose he deserves it and we have to accept it,” Sir Joe said.

Mr Picardo remarked how this was his 93rd parliamentary session, having answered 1,953 questions during his 15 years as Chief Minister.

He thanked the team at Parliament and No.6 Convent Place, and looked back at the moment he was elected as Chief Minister and took that oath with “nervousness”.

Ms Arias-Vasquez took the opportunity to look back at the legacy that Mr Picardo will leave after his tenure, including the inroads made in LGBTQ+ rights, schooling and sporting facilities.

“The Care Agency provides more domiciliary care now than it has ever done in its lifetime,” she said.

“We have a new power station, a new bank, a new university... We have a government led by a man who has always looked out for the interests of his people. He has led a government that has taken care of the social fabric of Gibraltar.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez added that Mr Picardo is a man who has believed in equality to such as extent that he believes it is possible for a woman to lead Gibraltar, adding that he encouraged her to study law and follow her dreams.

“Fabian Picardo is the person who will push you that little bit further than you thought that you could actually go in order for you to better yourself,” she said.

She also recognised the sacrifices Mr Picardo has had to take over the past 15 years of his life for Gibraltar.

“He has sacrificed more than perhaps he should have. His family has paid a price for the contribution that he has made to Gibraltar,” she said.

“I very, very much hope that in the coming months he is now able to spend more time with Anna, with Sebastian, with Oliver, with Valentina, and with Olivia.”

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, reflected on Mr Picardo’s achievements, his leadership and the personal support he has lent over the years.

“Fabian has always understood that behind every problem is a person or a family, and behind every decision is a life that may be changed,” Mr Santos said.

“I have seen how he listens, how he cares, and how he makes sure that those around him do everything they can to help.”

He said Gibraltar had been fortunate to have Mr Picardo as Chief Minister during “some of the most difficult years” in Gibraltar’s modern history.

“It is about the decisions you make when everything seems to be going wrong,” Mr Santos said.

“It is about standing firm when others doubt you, about carrying on when the criticism becomes personal, about never allowing the noise around you to drown out the purpose of why you are there in the first place, and Fabian has done that time and time again.”

Mr Santos added that Mr Picardo has been on the receiving end of attacks, criticisms, and “enormous personal sacrifices”.

“What has always struck me is that regardless of what was being said about him, he never lost sight of what mattered: Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has known Mr Picardo since 1991, having been friends and political colleagues for 35 years, and spoke of their shared political journey.

“I could not possibly have imagined everything that would subsequently be thrown at us,” Dr Garcia said.

“But I can say without hesitation that the Fabian Picardo who entered No.6 Convent Place in December 2011 was every bit as committed to Gibraltar as the Fabian Picardo who will leave that office shortly. I have seen that commitment.”

Dr Garcia spoke of difficult meetings, long nights and an exhausting travel schedule, which has led to moments of frustration and achievement, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

“Nobody in this House will forget those days, the fear, the uncertainty, the daily briefings, the difficult decisions, the lockdown, indeed the people we lost,” he said.

For the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, this marked a “momentous occasion” and an emotional moment, recalling how Mr Picardo had asked him to consider standing for election in 2011.

He described how they toured Gibraltar and shared thoughts on how to improve healthcare, and for Dr Cortes, Mr Picardo had been a “formidable Chief Minister”.

The Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon recognised the commitment, sacrifice and responsibility that Mr Picardo had taken on over the years with the role, which has included making difficult decisions that divide opinion and challenges that “test even the most resilient of individuals”.

This was echoed by Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham who said Mr Picardo would be “sorely missed” having been in politics for 23 years.

Minister for Housing Pat Orfila remembered Mr Picardo as her student when she was a schoolteacher and his skill in debating, and how he has been an “inspiration to many."