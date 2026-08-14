Book review - 'Husbands & Lovers' by Beatriz Williams

By Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Historical fiction / romance

This week I’m bringing you an author I only recently discovered—the super talented Beatriz Williams. Last summer I read one of her older novels (The Summer Wives) and absolutely adored it. Then, last month, I picked up Husbands & Lovers, which was published in 2024. Once again, I was blown away by Williams’s writing and fell in love with the characters and the settings…

Mallory and Monk share a special summer on Winthrop Island (a coastal haven in New England). Their connection deepens as the weeks and months pass by—the two of them falling irrevocably in love with each other. As readers, we have no doubt that they are MEANT to be together. But their adolescent summer dreams are shattered when something goes wrong and Mallory disappears, breaking Monk’s heart in the process.

There’s also a dual timeline set against the evocative backdrop of Egypt—a heartbreaking mystery which links to Mallory and her family…

Williams makes you feel it ALL with this one. I was really rooting for Mallory and Monk, but you’ll have to read the book if you want to find out how their love story ends! I loved Monk’s romantic side—how he writes every lyric and every melody for Mallory. Both settings were beautifully brought to life, but the New England island paradise was my favourite. I also really enjoyed the way both timelines intertwined. I’m always fascinated by family trees and what makes us who we are. A moving and memorable 5 star read.

“It’s important to know where you came from… It’s a part of you. But it doesn’t have to define you. They give you the paper and ink, but you write the story yourself.” — p. 345

Read this book if you enjoyed:

*The Summer Wives by Beatriz Williams

*Summer of ‘69 by Elin Hilderbrand

*Tigers in Red Weather by Liza Klaussmann

For more book recommendations, find me on Instagram: @kbookblogger