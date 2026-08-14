Demi Ambrosio says Mrs Gibraltar challenge is ‘something for myself’

Ms Demi Ambrosio is Mrs Gibraltar contestant No.3 and, for her, entering the pageant is about more than taking part.

It is a personal challenge, an opportunity to rediscover herself and, above all, a chance to give her father a special memory before dementia takes away his recollection of her.

When asked about her father, Ms Ambrosio became emotional.

" My dad has dementia, unfortunately. And I want to do something for him, to see me, before he totally forgets about me."

The prospect of walking on a catwalk therefore carries a deeper meaning for Ms Ambrosio, who made a promise to her father when she was young and taking part in Mrs Gibraltar has given her an opportunity to fulfil it.

Ms Ambrosio, who works from 8am to 6pm at a law firm in Gibraltar, is taking part in a pageant for the first time.

As a mother of three children, aged 20, 16 and 13, she decided to enter the Mrs Gibraltar pageant as a way of stepping outside her comfort zone and doing something for herself.

She said: "I needed something... I wanted to challenge myself and a promise I made to my dad when I was very young."

For Ms Ambrosio, the decision represents a significant change from her usual routine, balancing her work with the demands of raising her family.

Speaking publicly is one of the aspects she finds most difficult, particularly in a small community where she knows many people.

"It means challenging myself, speaking in public, which is something I dread. I'm really scared of it, especially in such a small community like Gibraltar. And it's doing something for myself as well."

But the pageant is also giving her the opportunity to focus on herself after years of putting her children first.

Ms Ambrosio said that after years of "going with the flow" of the challenges of being a mother, the pageant was helping her rediscover a part of herself.

"You have to dress up, make up, your heels... It gives you a boost and confidence. Yeah, it's time for myself, something which you kind of lose when you're a parent."

She said the experience allowed her to enjoy preparing for the catwalk.

For Ms Ambrosio, the pageant has provided a space to do something that is separate from her roles as a mother and professional, while also challenging her to confront things she finds difficult.

Her children have also played an important part in her decision to take part.

"I actually asked them first before joining because they're old enough and they said: 'mum, go for it.' They're very supportive."

She said her children were now "very proud of me" for taking this step.

Their support gave Ms Ambrosio the confidence to go ahead with the decision, knowing that her children understood why taking part was important to her.

Ms Ambrosio also hopes her experience will encourage other women who may be considering entering the pageant, but are hesitant about taking the first step.

Her message is that becoming a parent or taking on other responsibilities should not mean abandoning personal ambitions.

"There's nothing stopping you, only yourself. Whatever dreams you have in life, go for them. And only dreams do not have an expiration date, so follow them."

For Ms Ambrosio, taking part in Mrs Gibraltar is ultimately about challenging herself, doing something for herself and fulfilling a promise that has stayed with her since she was young.

And for women who are unsure whether to enter the pageant, Ms Ambrosio recommends taking part, "absolutely".

"I would tell them to join, don't think about it, to leave the negative thoughts behind and to go for it, to make that step."