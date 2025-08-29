Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Book Review Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins

By Guest Contributor
29th August 2025

Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Psychological thriller / travel fiction

With summer coming to an end soon, I wanted to review one last tropical story for you. So, this week I’m bringing you another travel fiction novel (Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins) but do not be fooled by the pretty, summery cover – this book has a dark side! In this story, Hawkins explores themes such as friendship, jealousy, trust and survival.

The story follows six characters who end up stranded on a remote island after setting out in search of adventure. Lux and her boyfriend, Nico, are feeling stuck in their routine life in Hawaii — so when two attractive and alluring strangers, Brittany and Amma, make them an irresistible offer, they agree to sail with the girls to Meroe Island. At first, the island seems like paradise… white sand, turquoise waters, no work and all play. But it’s not long before things start to unravel. As more characters are thrown into the mix, everything begins to spiral out of control…

I finished this novel in just three short sittings, so needless to say, I LOVED it. It was fast-paced with short chapters, multiple points of view and lots of tension and mystery.

Read this if you enjoyed:

*The Other Couple by Sarah J. Naughton
*What Lies in Paradise by Leah Cupps
*You Can Trust Me by Wendy Heard OR
*The Beach (starring Leonardo Di Caprio)

A sun-soaked five stars from me!

For more reviews or to discuss this book, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

Most Read

Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Eastside breakwater under scrutiny amid fears of ‘irreversible damage’ 

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Moreno Bonilla says ‘agreement better than dispute’ but insists Spain’s sovereignty aspirations are ‘non-negotiable’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
PUTTING NAMES TO FACES

29th August 2025

Features
Graduate Showcase highlights Gibraltar talent in illustration, fine art and architecture

29th August 2025

Features
Gibraltar Fair offers rides, food and live entertainment this week

28th August 2025

Features
National Day Our Gibraltar Art Exhibition

28th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025