Book Review Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins

Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Psychological thriller / travel fiction

With summer coming to an end soon, I wanted to review one last tropical story for you. So, this week I’m bringing you another travel fiction novel (Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins) but do not be fooled by the pretty, summery cover – this book has a dark side! In this story, Hawkins explores themes such as friendship, jealousy, trust and survival.

The story follows six characters who end up stranded on a remote island after setting out in search of adventure. Lux and her boyfriend, Nico, are feeling stuck in their routine life in Hawaii — so when two attractive and alluring strangers, Brittany and Amma, make them an irresistible offer, they agree to sail with the girls to Meroe Island. At first, the island seems like paradise… white sand, turquoise waters, no work and all play. But it’s not long before things start to unravel. As more characters are thrown into the mix, everything begins to spiral out of control…

I finished this novel in just three short sittings, so needless to say, I LOVED it. It was fast-paced with short chapters, multiple points of view and lots of tension and mystery.

Read this if you enjoyed:

*The Other Couple by Sarah J. Naughton

*What Lies in Paradise by Leah Cupps

*You Can Trust Me by Wendy Heard OR

*The Beach (starring Leonardo Di Caprio)

A sun-soaked five stars from me!

For more reviews or to discuss this book, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger