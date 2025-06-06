Book review: The Close-Up by Pip Drysdale

Book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a sizzling suspense novel.

Genre: Steamy thriller

This week’s book choice is one I read recently whilst on holiday in Barbados. It’s a sizzling suspense novel and, therefore, the perfect summer beach read.

So, a bit about the book:

Zoe (a published but struggling author) lives in Los Angeles, but life isn’t all glitz and glam in the sparkling city, and it’s not quite what she expected it to be.

Her first book was a flop, and she can’t seem to write a second. But when Zoe bumps into her ex-boyfriend Zach (now a mega superstar), her world changes for the better.

As they rekindle their old love affair, Zoe finds that she suddenly has things to write about again, and she starts working on a story that looks behind the celebrity curtain.

Just when her life seems to be back on track, she starts receiving strange phone calls and even weirder presents on her car windshield.

She begins to doubt everyone and everything around her—including Zach. And as her stalker ups the stakes, she wonders: is this really the life she wanted after all?

A gritty but steamy thriller. I really enjoyed how Drysdale exposes the dark side of LA and, in particular, what can sometimes go on behind the scenes in Hollywood.

As an aspiring author myself, I also really enjoyed reading about Zoe’s writer’s block and I feel like I’ve had an insight into how other authors write their manuscripts.

The Close-Up is an eye-opener not just about the murkier side of fame but also the world of editors and publishers.

Lastly, I loved how Drysdale wrapped up the story—I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but I thought the ending was fitting yet unexpected. And let’s leave it at that.

Have you read this scorching summer read yet?

For more book reviews, follow me on Instagram – @kbookblogger