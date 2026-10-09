Book review - The End of Summer by Charlotte Philby

By Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Literary thriller / mystery

The End of Summer by Charlotte Philby — an appropriate book choice for this time of year! If there was just one word I could use to describe this book, it would be immersive. The story starts off at a leisurely pace, with the author setting the scene — something she excels at. And then, a few chapters in, the book really hits its stride, and I just couldn’t put it down. If I could have, I would have read it in just one sitting.

Judy McVee is a bit of a rough diamond — bubbly, fun and glamorous, but she also has a secret side to her that no one would expect. When she marries the charming and rich Rory Harrington, Judy is swept off her feet. But even though Judy is happily married and very much in love, her daring side always pulls her towards trouble...

As Judy dabbles with things she shouldn’t over the years, her life becomes messier and messier. Her actions affect all those around her, including Rory and their daughter Francesca. But what will happen when the police finally come knocking?

From the city streets of New York to Cape Cod, London, France and even Mallorca, the story takes place across multiple locations and over many years. Philby describes each place with a superb atmospheric quality. I particularly liked the scenes set in Mallorca. I loved the Spanish summery vibes those chapters gave off, with Philby perfectly capturing the scents and sounds of the Mallorcan beach house.

It was interesting to hear Judy’s point of view as the “villain” in the story too — something you don’t always see. Vivacious Judy, with her passion and lust for life.

A complex, multi-layered mystery which will transport you all over the world as you read it.

Philby was a guest author at the 2022 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and, with this year’s festival just around the corner, it seemed fitting to revisit one of her novels and get into the festival spirit.

“My mother knew herself in a way that I’d never otherwise witnessed; she didn’t need people’s approval or even their company. She was always there for me if I needed her, and she gave me my freedom too. If I thought about it, it was hard to fathom a better mother.” — p. 139

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