By Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Non-fiction / travel guide

2027 isn’t too far away now, and I know many of you will already be planning your holidays for next year. If you’re not a fan of flying or looking for something a little different to do — Epic Train Trips of the World might just provide you with the inspiration you’re searching for!

This travel guide is a stunning hardcover coffee-table book packed with over 300 pages of incredible train trip ideas. Get insider tips from people who’ve been there, done that, and got the t-shirt! Whether you’re dreaming of a budget-friendly getaway or a once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience, this book has something for every kind of traveller.

Flip through gorgeous photography and detailed maps until you find the journey that you’re looking for.

I’ve always been a huge fan of Lonely Planet. I used their guidebooks for our Route 66 and Amalfi road trips, so I was super excited to receive this in the post from the publishers.

Have any of you ever done an all-train holiday? I’d love to hear your experiences if you have!

To chat about books (or holidays!) you can find me on Instagram: @kbookblogger