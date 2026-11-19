by Christian Santos, Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism

International Men’s Day is a prime opportunity to raise awareness of and to reflect upon the many issues that affect boys and men. More importantly, it also provides us with the opportunity to take collective and individual action to support boys and men.

International Men’s Day falls, very fittingly, in the middle of November. This is a month that is frequently associated with raising awareness of men’s health issues, particularly prostate cancer with the Movember campaign.

HMGoG continues to work closely with charities and NGOs to support work that contributes to the wellbeing and improved health outcomes for boys and men. The GHA, for example, provided their Mobile Health Unit at the Piazza to support the Prostate Cancer Awareness Day to encourage men to recognise possible symptoms and seek advice from their GP.

Improving men’s mental health is also at the heart of International Men’s Day and the Ministry of Equality has raised awareness of this issue over the past few years through panel discussions and conferences.

Building on this work this year, the aim is to generate a wider conversation on the issue of masculinities, focusing on the social and gender norms that may be restrictive and may prevent boys and men from seeking the help that they need to lead happier and healthier lives.

To this effect, the Ministry has commissioned Beyond Equality, one of the leading organisations working in this field in the UK, to deliver several workshops across the community.

Beyond Equality was in Gibraltar last year and worked with HMGoG professionals across a range of settings including Education, Youth and Care. This year they will deliver workshops in rehabilitation, custodial, youth and educational settings. These interactive workshops will provide a safe space and an opportunity for open and honest discussions, with attendees playing a key role in steering the conversations.

Aside from raising awareness, the Ministry is also focused on making tangible changes in legislation to support men and families in the community. So, on the occasion of International Men’s Day, I am delighted to announce a major package of reforms to family leave in Gibraltar.

These reforms recognise that caring for a family is shared work. For the first time, new statutory rights will be introduced for shared parental leave, paternity leave, adoption leave and leave for parents through surrogacy. They will apply equally to same-sex couples.

Shared parental leave will allow eligible parents to decide between themselves how to divide their leave after the birth or adoption of their child. They will be able to take it in one block or in separate periods. Fathers and partners will have a new right to paternity leave. Adoptive parents and intended parents through surrogacy will be entitled to leave on a similar basis to birth parents.

We are also introducing compassionate new rights. These are bereavement leave following the loss of a child (known as Jack’s Law as already stated in Parliament), a partner, a parent or a sibling, and leave for pregnancy loss at any stage of pregnancy. Mothers on maternity leave will be able to keep in touch with their workplace through ‘keeping-in-touch’ days without bringing their leave to an end. Employees will be protected against unfair dismissal for taking these new forms of leave.

The legislation has now been drafted and is undergoing final review, with these measures giving working families in Gibraltar greater flexibility, fairness and support.

Expectations about being a man can influence boys’ and men’s experiences, choices, relationships, wellbeing and health. Therefore, creating opportunities for boys and young men to reflect on social and gender norms and gender stereotypes is vitally important.

As we mark International Men’s Day today, I am hopeful and optimistic that future generations of boys and young men will be able to navigate life’s challenges more safely.