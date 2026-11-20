This week it is back to the 50 years of the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society - GONHS. There are some local personalities who have been associated with the society for most of its lifespan – and behind the scenes have been involved and led on some major projects. One such person is photographer extraordinaire – no stranger to these pages – and who featured last year in the 60 -years of the Gibraltar Photographic Society – Leslie Linares. He of course remains as head of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, and is also active with GONHS 50 years down the line. Over the last few weeks, we have concentrated on the history of GONHS – and its work as a natural history and conservation movement covering all the biological world: plant and animal, vertebrate and invertebrate, terrestrial and marine. Its main aim is to always conserve Gibraltar’s biodiversity and natural environment, foster research into local wildlife, and educate the public and official bodies on these. A job it has well achieved, establishing itself as one of the oldest NGOs on the Rock campaigning on conservation and wider environmental issues. In the past weeks we have learnt how the scope of the organisation has evolved and how it started out as a birdwatching club, the Gibraltar Ornithological Group, by a few young students who were still in school.

The involvement by Leslie Linares in the society began when it moved from being an Ornithological Society to a Natural History Society.

Leslie as always, using his photographic skills in a project that brought to our attention Gibraltar’s flora.

Leslie is back on Alice’s Table as he recalls how the project started, and what led to the publication of the book and field guide still very relevant today called ‘The Flowers of Gibraltar’ – and how it came to be. Leslie worked alongside the late Arthur (Arturo) Harper and Dr. John Cortes (our present Environment Minister and a former General Secretary of the GONHS), to create the guide which was published back in 1996. Leslie recalls how at the time, it was Arturo who was busy photographing Gibraltar’s local flora, and how he soon joined him and how together they very quickly became passionate about photographing and recording it all. I am not surprised, wouldn’t you?

A very worthwhile project. Arturo and Leslie began by together drawing up the list of all the plants they were finding. They not only photographed the individual flowers and plants but also the habitat in which they grew. As the project grew bigger Leslie tells me how it gradually developed into a passion for “recording all the plants of Gibraltar, their distribution, their status, their uniqueness” and any other bit of information they could find. Very slowly they both built up a database of all the important information on the flora of Gibraltar. It was this information – their findings – that they then very happily shared with GONHS, the Department of the Environment, the Heritage Trust, the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, and anyone else who had an interest in the Rock’s flora and habitats.

For those who may not know the flora of Gibraltar, says Leslie, is made up of over 700 different species. He explains that this is quite high when one takes into consideration the size of Gibraltar: “But the great variety is also due to the many different habitats found around Gibraltar, each with particular communities of plants, and the fact that the Rock is mainly limestone, and limestone outcrops wherever they are, harbour a very rich flora.”

The book and field guide - The Flowers of Gibraltar – would be published in 1996 by Wildlife (Gibraltar) Ltd. A website of the same name - The Flowers of Gibraltar – was later set up in 2017.

Then in 2023 it would become the still ongoing (always adding to) present website - Flora and Funga of Gibraltar. But let us leave Leslie to tell the story. The book became a reality because of Arturo, Leslie, and John, identifying the need for a first local field guide. The preface of the book explains how all three authors came to the project largely on separate journeys – “The one because his birdwatching, became empty without knowing the plants and birds he saw perched on, ate or nested in: the others because their photography required them to know their subjects even better”. At the time there was no specific illustrated book on local plants; ‘Floras’ had been published around 100 years earlier but before the advent of photography – and now here was a chance to publish photographs in colour. Other, already published field guides, covered much wider areas such as the Iberian Peninsula, the Western Mediterranean, and Andalusia. One was needed specifically for Gibraltar, and it was long overdue.

“We felt that a book that concentrated on those local plants that anyone walking around Gibraltar could easily spot and identify, would be of benefit to nature lovers.

And so - The Flowers of Gibraltar - was produced, covering some 200 of the over 700 species found on the Rock,” he says.

The book would include sections on climate, vegetation, the seasons, conservation and even details on wildflowers and the law. It proved hugely successful and many copies were sold. In fact, looking through my books at home, I found it in my collection of local written and published books. I always knew I had a copy, but what I had forgotten was that all three men had signed and dedicated the book to me in March 1996 when the book was launched on the 20th Anniversary of the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (see photograph). But although the book proved very successful Leslie tells me that over time it became apparent that there was a need to update the contents “especially with respect to name changes of species, and the idea of reprinting the book, and extending it to cover all local species, was mooted”. But when a new publication was deemed to be very expensive, it was decided to create a website to cover all species and the information available in the book. The advantage of this, he adds, was that entries could be easily updated, and changes made without much trouble, and new material added when the need arose. This was when the website - Flora of Gibraltar - was born. It was launched in 2017. When by 2023 some problems with the website arose in 2023, a new bespoke website - Flora and Funga of Gibraltar – was created.

This website has now been running successfully for several years and contains all the information from the previous one, and a lot more which is updated by a team from GONHS.

Leslie tells me the project remains ongoing and will eventually contain photographs and information on Gibraltar’s fungi and lichens. Over the years, Leslie as Head of the Botanical Section of GONHS, has led many field outings.

Next week: Completing the project and the future of the Society.