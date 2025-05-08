Book review The Heatwave by Kate Riordan

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a creepy horror.

Genre: Creeping horror / psychological thriller

Looking for a creepy thriller to lose yourself in? I’ve got you covered with this eerie novel by Kate Riordan.

“Élodie was beautiful. Élodie was smart. Élodie was troubled. Élodie is dead …”

Broken clocks that somehow chime, shutters that open and close, and imagined screams in the dead of night—this was a deeply, deeply disturbing and unsettling psychological thriller. And I loved it.

In this unique tale, set in a hot French countryside house, three women are brought to life through Riordan’s haunting writing—Sylvie, Élodie, and Emma (a mother and her two daughters… one good, one bad…) A shocking story, so dark and twisted I had to pause more than once just to take it all in. I can imagine this one making a great horror movie.

Disconcerting from beginning to end, this book had me flipping pages way past midnight. Though I guessed the main twist (which didn’t ruin the story—far from it), I did not guess the ending. It was brilliant, satisfying, and unnerving in its own way (if you’ve read this, you’ll know what I mean).

Riordan took a brave idea for a novel and executed it perfectly. The Heatwave made my “favourites list” on Goodreads, and I gave it a spine-tingling 5 stars.

“There’s a prickling at the back of my neck, the kind that says I’m not alone, though I know I am.” – p.22

