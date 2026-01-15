Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Book review The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda

By Guest Contributor
15th January 2026

Genre: Mystery / suspense / thriller

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a bestselling suspenseful thriller mystery novel called The Only Survivors

I’m back this week with another smashing mystery novel—The Only Survivors by prolific author Megan Miranda. I read this one just before Christmas and just had to add it to my favourites list on Goodreads. Let me tell you a bit about the plot…

A deadly storm, one terrible accident, and nine traumatised survivors. After a decade of being haunted by memories of that life-changing night, Cassidy Bent is finally trying to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But when she receives an urgent message calling her back to the group of other survivors, Cassie feels she has no choice but to return to them…

However, from the moment Cassie is reunited with the others, something feels amiss. One of the girls goes missing from the beach house, and the rest of the group realise they’re being watched. If the event that brought them all together was truly an accident, then why are they all so afraid?

Another 5-star read from Megan Miranda! I thoroughly enjoyed this one. There were several aspects of this book that I loved: the atmospheric setting of the beach house—The Shallows; the cliffhangers at the ends of the short chapters; the creepy, spine-tingling scenes; and the twist at the end! The surprise ending was definitely worth the slow build-up of tension. One of my top books from 2025, for sure.

I’ve read almost ALL of Megan Miranda’s books by now, with only a couple left on my shelf that I need to get to. If there are any other Megan Miranda fans out there, I’d love to hear from you.

And for more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

