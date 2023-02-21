Boom redeployed around OS 35 wreck as divers prepare to assess storm damage

A containment boom was being redeployed around the wreck of the OS 35 on Monday after bad weather at the weekend, the Gibraltar Port Authority confirmed.

The boom had been removed to protect it from severe swell and wind conditions.

During the weekend, “a handful” of tar balls washed up in Catalan Bay but have since been removed by the pollution team, the GPA said.

Daily monitoring along Gibraltar’s coastline remains in place.

Last week, the GPA said the wreck appears to be sitting lower in the water after several consecutive days of bad weather.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, dive surveys will be undertaken to assess any damage caused by the bad weather,” the GPA said.