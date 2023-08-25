Bosom Buddies to hold ‘longest catwalk’ show

By Elena Scialtiel

The Queensway Quay promenade will become an open-air catwalk at sunset on September 6 in perhaps the longest catwalk in Gibraltar, with 250 metres of leisurely stroll along restaurant terraces.

Bosom Buddies, the charity that aims at inspiring confidence to cancer survivors and at raising awareness on prevention with their motto ‘early detection equals survival’, is organizing a Model for a Day event at the Marina, featuring over 60 models aged from 17 to 80.

Participants are encouraged to design, make, borrow or buy their outfit, as elegant as they want, and to parade it on the red carpet that will be unrolled for the full length of the promenade for a haute-couture fashion live show lasting about one hour, attended by diners at the surrounding eateries.

It is also expected that one hundred chairs will be lined in the stretch of marina between Waterfront and Rendezvous Chargrill, and they can be reserved for only £10 each by contacting brenguilli@gmail.com. The audience is encouraged to attend in formal attire, accessorised with hats, both for extra glam and to shelter their skin from the summer sun.

Founder of Bosom Buddies’ Sonia Golt, novelist, model and cancer survivor will take the catwalk together with nine other Buddies.

The event is organised by Brenda Galliano, who handled the nitty-gritty of paperwork, PR, obtaining permission from Quay management and supervising the smooth running of it all.

Brenda is also liaising with the participants, who have submitted a sneak peek of their outfits, and she assures me that they are diverse, creative and absolutely lovely, and carefully planned to the tiniest detail. A few models have actually sewn their clothes, others purchased, borrowed or had them donated by local boutiques and designers, and a wide selection of formal, cocktail and eveningwear will grace the runway.

Brenda promises a variety of styles on the red carpet, with the common denominator of elegance, and reveals that quite a few men are jumping on board.

Sonia counts on the creativity of Alex Britto and his team, the artistic director tasked with coordinating the models, retouching their make-up and hairstyle before sending them out on the red carpet.

Music, lighting and tech will be provided by Fresh Entertainment and Jackie Dalli is the stage manager. Radio Gibraltar presenter Stefan Borge is introducing the models and for the entertainment, as Sonia promises ‘a surprise’ to open and close with a bang.

The Bosom Buddies girls will be stationed at the northern and southern ends of the Marina to inform passers-by that a fashion show is happening, and to politely invite them to slide on the side, unless of course they are willing to make a guest-star appearance.

Models are requested to obtain sponsorship, in order to muster as much as possible in view of their annual flagship fundraiser, to be held on October 25 at the Sunborn, with all survivors taking part, and live singing and dancing from local talents.

Info about tickets can be found in the charity’s social media pages.