Both Eagles and Europa with wins in hockey leagues

The hockey domestic league resumed this past days with some exciting matches played out with goal galore in both the women's and men's divisions.

In the women's first division Europa Women's HC were to strike the first crucial blow with a 3-0 victory against rivals Bavaria Hawks.

A brace from Kate Gourley with Ashley Garcia also adding her name to the scoresheet providing the first big points for Europa as they look to defend their title.

In the men's first division Eagles struck the first blow against Grammarians, in what will be the best of five contest. A 5-2 win with goals from Lopez, Cerisola, Hernandez and Henwood sealing the first points.

In the second division Eagles and Titans were to play out a 3-all contest setting the tone for the short league season.

