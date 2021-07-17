Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bracara Match - Pistol shooting

By Stephen Ignacio
17th July 2021

On the weekend of July 10 and 11 the Gibraltar Pistol Association (GPA) had a team of nine competitors compete in the Bracara Augusta Match that takes place in Braga Portugal. This is an International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC), level three international match consisting of 18 stages, shot over two days. There were over 250...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Convincing EU to sign up to New Year’s Eve agreement ‘hasn’t been easy’

Thu 15th Jul, 2021

Local News

Cases more than double in under a week and self-isolation rules tighten

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Local News

Covid cases climb to over 100

Thu 15th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basketball women’s squad withdraws from FIBA tournament due to Covid

17th July 2021

Sports
Brinton 3

17th July 2021

Sports
St Joseph crash out of Europa Conference League

15th July 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe sunk in first fifteen minutes by Santa Coloma

15th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021