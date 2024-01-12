Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Sports

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club opens its doors for novice and seasoned practitioners.

By Stephen Ignacio
12th January 2024

Monday marked the official opening of a new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club in Gibraltar. Over the course of nearly six weeks, the founding team of coaches dedicated themselves to preparations, even working throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to ensure a successful launch. The doors were initially opened to the public on Saturday during an informal open day, attracting numerous martial arts enthusiasts, both current and past, who visited the premises and enjoyed the displays.
Named the Angry Chill Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club and situated at Jumpers Building, this establishment offers what the organizers describe as a “sanctuary for both novices and seasoned practitioners.”
The club recently received its affiliation certificate from the UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association (UKBJJA), recognition signifying its membership within the association. Furthermore, it has obtained confirmation to become an affiliate academy of the BJJ Globetrotters.
Throughout the past six weeks, the team diligently worked behind the scenes in anticipation of the grand opening. The arrival of the mats just ten days before Christmas meant that the team spent the festive season and New Year’s Eve tightening the vinyl at their premises while awaiting official licensing to open their doors to the public.
Head coach Lee Tierney, alongside Dualta, Keelan, Matt, Abdul and Victor underwent weeks of personal preparations. This involved first aid training, vetting, and safeguarding training which they are completing to secure the necessary certifications before the premises’ opening.
The coaches will host various sessions throughout the week, catering to novices and seasoned practitioners alike. These sessions will include empowering programs aimed at providing self-defense skills and knowledge, specifically geared towards females.
Most significantly, the club introduces to Gibraltar a dedicated facility for the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, expanding the spectrum of martial arts in the region. Gibraltar has witnessed a growing interest in sports among younger generations, and this addition further enriches the local martial arts scene.
The club also has plans to launch a Joe Rogan style podcast which will have local and international sports star fighters and martial arts personalities as well as lots of other topic pertaining to mens health and wellbeing. This an innovative way to bring the sport to a wider public and which is now being widely used outside Gibraltar. As one of the fastest growing martial arts in the world the club expect the scene in Gibraltar to explode like it has in the UK and are expecting interest in the sport to increase as they start to establish themselves on the Rock.

