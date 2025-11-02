British Army Safety Centre visits Gibraltar for two weeks of training course

The British Army Safety Centre has delivered a series of essential safety courses designed to enhance professional competence and reinforce MOD Gibraltar’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of workplace safety.

Delivered by two expert instructors from the Army Safety Centre, the training programme provided a diverse portfolio of accredited courses, including Safety Risk Management (SRM), Force Protection Investigator (FPI), Emergency First Aid at Work, COSHH, Fire Prevention Safety Practitioner and the newly developed Environmental Facilities Safety Manager course which covers waste and asbestos management practices.

The collaboration with the Army Safety Centre originated when Robert Walker, MOD Gibraltar’s Safety, Health, Environment and Fire Advisor attended a course in the UK and, through networking with other attendees and instructors saw the opportunity to bring this training to Gibraltar.

The courses were held at the MOD’s Devil’s Tower Camp, which provided the necessary facilities to deliver a range of training programmes.

The initiative involved participants from across British Forces Gibraltar, with more than 120 military and civilian personnel from over 12 departments taking part, including Skill Zone workers and managers at various levels.

“This investment in people from diverse areas of work is immensely valuable as it helps ensure consistency in safety awareness across the organisation, not only within a single specialised department, and fosters a shared trans-organisational responsibility for maintaining a safe and resilient working environment for everyone,” British Forces Gibraltar said.

“The overarching objective of the training is to strengthen British Forces Gibraltar safety and environmental awareness through enhanced skills, professional development, and practical application.”

“At British Forces Gibraltar, our people are our strength, and investing in their capability ensures we continue to build a safer, more effective environment for both them and the people of Gibraltar.”