Tue 8th Jun, 2021

British Forces Gibraltar raises funds for the Mediterranean Seafarers Mission Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2021

A recent charity fundraising event organised by members of British Forces Gibraltar saw £750 raised for Mediterranean Mission to Seafarers Gibraltar.

Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces handed over a £750 cheque to Reverend Ron Curtis, Port Chaplain of the Mediterranean Mission to Seafarers of Gibraltar.

Numerous committee members attended the presentation of the cheque, including the Secretary, retired Captain of the Port, James Ferro MBE and Captain Manuel Tirado.

The Mission for Seafarers is based at the Flying Angel in the commercial port and is a global charity that caters for distressed mariners.

The charity has worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that sailors who have been separated from their families for long periods of time are looked after.

The Mission’s building suffered damage due to harsh rainfall, however, money raised and efforts from the crews of visiting Royal Navy ships have helped maintain the facility.

The Mission’s facilities are available to all mariners, whether local or visitors to Gibraltar.

Commodore Darlington said: “It is a privilege to support this worthy and deserving local charity after what has been an exceptionally challenging period for mariners across the world and we look forward to continuing and deepening our support to the mission over the coming years”.

Reverend Curtis and Captain Ferro expressed their delight towards reaffirming the bonds with British Forces Gibraltar and the Royal Navy, which all professional mariners share.

