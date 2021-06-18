British Forces Gibraltar supports Cancer Relief’s spring clean

British Forces Gibraltar, and the wider Ministry of Defence community, continued to support mental health awareness as a basic duty of care to staff and families with a spring clean of the Cancer Relief Centre.

In a statement the MoD said personnel who arrived during the Covid- pandemic have not experienced Gibraltar at its most vibrant and colourful best, and the week’s organised events will be a valuable segue to kicking off the good times once more.

The HIVE Information Support Officer (HISO), Davinia Baglietto, secured the support of willing and able volunteers from the British Forces community through a series of organised charity support events.

“One of the most eagerly supported events took place at The Cancer Relief Centre which provides a remarkable service to the Gibraltar community,” the MoD said.

“The care provided to patients and family members during the most difficult times of their lives cannot be over-emphasised. Volunteers showed the local community’s gratitude through hands-on support, sprucing up areas around the Centre to make it more comfortable and enjoyable and ready for the summer months. The hard-working staff were welcoming and pleased to see our volunteers arrive.”

The HISO would like to convey a heartfelt thank you for all who gave up their time and enthusiasm to support this worthy cause.

“I am delighted to see how once again both communities have supported each other and become one,” Ms Baglietto said.

“The staff at the Cancer Relief Centre are angels in disguise. Since my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer, they have provided outstanding support to not only my father but also to his family. Gibraltar is a unique and charitable community and BFGib has unconditionally supported this charity which is obviously most dear to me personally”.

PO Grant Black, one of the volunteers, who has also been moved by this cause and said: “After my gran passed away from cancer fairly recently, I was happy to be given the opportunity to be able to assist the Cancer Relief Centre in Gibraltar with essential building and garden maintenance alongside personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and HQ British Forces Gibraltar”.

Major Jose Garcia White, OC I Company RG, who provided the bulk of the manpower added the Regiment is rightly proud of what Cancer Relief and its wonderful staff do for those in the local community who are suffering.

The team who deployed were all volunteers and have pledged to return to the site in the future to further support to this cause.

For more information on volunteering, or to know more about any of the services offered by the Cancer Relief Centre, call (00350) 2004 2392, email info@cancerrelief.gi or visit their website at www.cancerrelief.gi