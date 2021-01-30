Brown hopeful to see JDC Junior World Championships take place in November
JDC World Junior Championship organiser Steven Brown hopes to see the event make its comeback in November in Gibraltar. In comments posted on social media Steven Brown stated, “ Unfortunately the inaugural @MvG180 Masters was postponed last year. We’re looking forward to kickstarting the @JDCdarts event alongside our Junior World Championships and Team World Cup...
