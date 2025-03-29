Bruno Magpies win Rock cup

Bruno Magpies 3-1 Lions Gibraltar

Bruno’s had the first break just two minutes in, with the ball sent behind the defense. Breaking through on the left, Bruno was unable to find the target.

The match had a very different start from the usual domestic league games—music blaring, formal greetings, an early afternoon kickoff, and sunshine after three weeks of rain.

Lions, despite battling from the start, had to withstand Bruno’s relentless pressure, as the game was pushed deep into their half within the first five minutes.

Two local coaches led the sides—Bruno’s were managed by Terence Jolley, a former under-19 national team coach, while Lions had David Wilson, a former national finalist.

The early moments were tense, with play concentrated in the central third.

Just ten minutes in, Bruno’s broke down the left flank again. Against lackluster defending, a powerful shot from the edge of the box found its way past the keeper at the near post, giving them an early lead.

Lions had yet to create any real threat at the opposite end. Their first foray into Bruno’s box was quickly shut down by a brave defender.

In the 13th minute, Bruno’s launched another attack down the same side, replicating their earlier move. This time, however, the shot smashed into the side netting.

Lions continued to struggle to contain Bruno’s attacks down their right flank.

In the 15th minute, play once again developed down Bruno’s left. A lobbed ball over the defense was met with a header across goal, giving Bruno’s a two-goal lead.

Lions endured a rampant Bruno’s side while struggling to find an attacking rhythm.

At the 22nd minute, however, Lions struck with a rare attack into Bruno’s penalty box. A short pass back led to a venomous strike that flew past the outstretched keeper and into the far post, bringing them back into the game.

It took another ten minutes for Lions to get close to López’s goal with any real threat.

Bruno’s remained the more dangerous side, with Del Rio claiming he had been pulled back as he tried to reach the ball before Jordan Perez in the 32nd minute.

Lions struggled to find any real fluidity in their game as the first half progressed. Though their goal had lifted them briefly, Bruno’s continued to dominate, threatening down the flanks once more.

Bruno’s showed greater physicality and energy, looking the more likely to extend their lead. Meanwhile, Lions appeared to be caught in the headlights of playing in a cup final, with the experienced Jordan Perez making timely blocks and key saves to keep them in the game.

At the other end, Lions’ frontline had little luck, frequently giving away unnecessary fouls when losing possession.

Despite this, Lions did enough to stay in contention. In the 47th minute, Flynn demonstrated how fragile Bruno’s lead was with a glancing header that soared inches over the bar. The ball bounced on top of the net as López fell backward, desperately reaching for it.

The first half ended with Bruno’s leading 2-1, having been the better side.

Lions sought to change things early in the second half, but Bruno’s Magpies were ready for their surges, maintaining a tight defensive line.

The physicality of the first half carried over, with strong challenges continuing.

Five minutes into the second half, Lions saw an attempt go just over the bar, amid a series of penalty appeals.

López had yet to be truly tested as the game approached the hour mark.

Bruno’s, who had struggled throughout the season and looked likely to miss out on Europa Conference League qualification by finishing fourth behind third-placed Europa, now seemed on course to secure European football through the cup.

Winning the Rock Cup would guarantee a place in European club competition. Content to control play in the middle third, Bruno’s nearly extended their lead on a quick break, but the shot sailed just over the bar.

In front of a larger crowd than they were used to in the domestic league, Lions struggled to find the fluidity needed to break through Bruno’s disciplined and well-drilled defense.

Bruno’s pressed for every loose ball with greater energy than their opponents.

As the game reached the halfway point of the second half, Bruno’s did not need to do much more to protect their lead.

Anthony Hernández came on for Del Rio, who had been a constant menace down the wing.

Bruno’s consolidated their position, forcing Lions to keep searching for an equalizer.

The first 30 minutes of the second half saw few goal attempts at either end, with both keepers largely untested.

It wasn’t until the 76th minute that Lions had a corner, giving them a chance to test Bruno’s defense. However, as had been evident for over an hour, they lacked the firepower to pose any real concern.

Bruno’s made three changes, opting to refresh their attack rather than sit back defensively. Among those coming on was Borge.

With ten minutes left, Lions finally created two consecutive chances, both leading to corners and forcing Bruno’s to dig deep. These were Lions’ first real threats of the second half.

As time ran out, the final five minutes saw a late push from Lions. Bruno’s, however, absorbed the pressure, pulling all eleven players into their final third to defend.

Bruno’s focused on clearing their lines, their quick counterattacks lacking enough support to be effective.

Lions thought they had equalized in the 92nd minute when the ball was struck cleanly past the keeper, but the offside flag quickly signaled otherwise.

Bruno’s held firm through the five minutes of stoppage time. As Lions desperately searched for an equalizer, they left themselves exposed at the back.

A long punt forward was recovered by Borge, who left the last defender rooted. Racing through on goal, he rounded Jordan Perez and calmly slotted the ball home, securing Bruno’s victory.

A 3-1 win sealed Bruno’s first-ever Rock Cup final triumph on their third attempt. This providing them with another summer of European club football whilst Lions will be missing out although they will finish within the top six in the league for certain this season.