Brunos Magpies books their place in the final against ten-man Mons Calpe

Bruno Magpies 1-0 Mons Calpe

Bruno Magpies made their way into their second consecutive Rock Cup Final through a solitary goal from veteran Kyle Casciaro.

It was not the easiest of semi-finals for Bruno Magpies, as they saw a battling ten-man Challenge Group Mons Calpe holding them and threatening to level towards the latter part of the match.

The Magpies goal was a classic celebrated by Kyle who found his spot through the middle of the defence and slotted the ball past the keeper with some style.

Reduced to ten men from the first half, Mons Calpe showed some resilience as they tried to overcome the odds, with the Rock Cup one of the pathways into European competition football.

Mons Calpe had their attempts, especially in the second half where at least one attempt saw controversy as goalward shot looked at hitting the arm of a defender with claims for a penalty.

The Magpies, who dominated possession but without the sharpness on the day they would have liked forced Mons Calpe keeper Carlin into some great saves.

On the 60th minute blocking well. Seven minutes later Pierre forcing a brilliant one hand flying save as his curler looked to be heading into the top corner. Carlin tipping it over for a corner.

Mons Calpe made some interesting changes in the last ten minutes reinforcing their front lines with Cabreras coming on and taking Chipolina off. These left the game open as Mons Calpe tried to spread forward more but at the same time risking getting exposed at the back.

On 85th minute Mons Calpe put a freekick into box and Bruno Magpies keeper, Hankins, after being challenged saw the ball bounce off his chest luckily diving down to grab for second time but awarded a foul after the ball looked to have been kicked from his grasp.

The match went end to end as Mons Calpe went forward but Magpies responded with quick counters and spreading the ball wide across the field stretching a tired Mons Calpe.

Bruno Magpie booked their place into the Rock Cup final and securing a second option through which to find a way towards European club competition football once again this summer.

With the top three spots in the league now seemingly secure Bruno Magpies are looking towards a repeat of last season, although looking towards lifting the cup.