Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Brunos Magpies books their place in the final against ten-man Mons Calpe

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Bruno Magpies 1-0 Mons Calpe
Bruno Magpies made their way into their second consecutive Rock Cup Final through a solitary goal from veteran Kyle Casciaro.
It was not the easiest of semi-finals for Bruno Magpies, as they saw a battling ten-man Challenge Group Mons Calpe holding them and threatening to level towards the latter part of the match.
The Magpies goal was a classic celebrated by Kyle who found his spot through the middle of the defence and slotted the ball past the keeper with some style.
Reduced to ten men from the first half, Mons Calpe showed some resilience as they tried to overcome the odds, with the Rock Cup one of the pathways into European competition football.
Mons Calpe had their attempts, especially in the second half where at least one attempt saw controversy as goalward shot looked at hitting the arm of a defender with claims for a penalty.
The Magpies, who dominated possession but without the sharpness on the day they would have liked forced Mons Calpe keeper Carlin into some great saves.
On the 60th minute blocking well. Seven minutes later Pierre forcing a brilliant one hand flying save as his curler looked to be heading into the top corner. Carlin tipping it over for a corner.
Mons Calpe made some interesting changes in the last ten minutes reinforcing their front lines with Cabreras coming on and taking Chipolina off. These left the game open as Mons Calpe tried to spread forward more but at the same time risking getting exposed at the back.
On 85th minute Mons Calpe put a freekick into box and Bruno Magpies keeper, Hankins, after being challenged saw the ball bounce off his chest luckily diving down to grab for second time but awarded a foul after the ball looked to have been kicked from his grasp.
The match went end to end as Mons Calpe went forward but Magpies responded with quick counters and spreading the ball wide across the field stretching a tired Mons Calpe.
Bruno Magpie booked their place into the Rock Cup final and securing a second option through which to find a way towards European club competition football once again this summer.
With the top three spots in the league now seemingly secure Bruno Magpies are looking towards a repeat of last season, although looking towards lifting the cup.

Most Read

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard’s Rendezvous Tunnel or underpass?

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Govt lifts resale conditions on affordable homes built 30 or more years ago

Tue 11th Apr, 2023

Local News

Over 14 years later, Kingsway Tunnel opens

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar has tough weekend but grabs win against Portugal

12th April 2023

Sports
Glowing reports for Gibraltar Volleyball U20 debut in SCA U20s tournament

12th April 2023

Sports
Countdown to Berlin World Games for Special Olympics Gibraltar

12th April 2023

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps book place for a double

12th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023