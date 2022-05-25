Bushido Gibraltar in Zaragoza course and Gradings
Members of the Bushido Gibraltar Academy travelled to Zaragoza, Spain where they were to participate in various courses and tradings. This was the first official visit to Bushido Zaragoza Spain to meet Bushido Gibraltar country representative Sensei Javier Ariño Perdiguero 4th Dan Ju Jitsu Academy International Association Headquartered at North Jumpers Bastion. Master Tony Joaquin...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here