Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy returned with Bronze medals from Southend

Gibraltar's Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy returned with further medals from international competition, once again raising Gibraltar's profile in the sport as preparations continue for what is considered the sport's world championships, to be hosted in Gibraltar in October.



A Gibraltar team attended the Southend International Annual Course and Championship last weekend, securing medals in the process.



Sensei Anthony Joaquin explained that Saturday's course and competitions were well attended, with more than 300 children and adults taking part.



The course started at 9am with the official presentation of all senior instructors from Great Britain, Belgium, the United States and Gibraltar. Participants were divided across eight matted areas, where they trained with the instructors until 1pm.



An official presentation was also conducted for the senior instructors by organisers Senseis Mark and Claire Fitzgerald of the Ko Kori Kai Association, together with Wakarishin Ju Jitsu Association's Sensei Ian Arbon.



Following a lunch break, preparations were completed for the championships across the various styles and disciplines.



Competitions then continued for a further five hours, with medal presentations taking place throughout the event.



The Bushido Gibraltar National Team consisted of two competitors.



Junior student Izzabella Beaumont Smith, aged 14 and a purple belt, competed in the Random Attacks and Continuous Fighting events. The Continuous Fighting category consisted of one minute of sparring, 45 seconds of randori and 45 seconds of ground fighting. Izzabella won a bronze medal in Continuous Sparring and finished fourth in the Random Attacks competition.



Senior student Michael Mahtani, a 51-year-old veteran and 1st Kyu Brown Belt, competed in the Random Attacks and Empty Hand Kata events. Michael won a bronze medal in Empty Hand Kata and finished fourth in the veterans' Continuous Sparring division.



Overall, the Bushido Gibraltar Ju Jitsu Academy National Team returned with two bronze medals, with both Izzabella Beaumont Smith and Michael Mahtani reaching the podium while representing Gibraltar.

"I am very proud of both my academy students for their results," said Sensei Tony. "As a small team of two competitors competing against a large number of experienced participants, it is a great sporting achievement for the Gibraltar Ju Jitsu Association and for Gibraltar."

Attention will now turn to the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association World Congress, which returns to Gibraltar for the third time and is scheduled to take place on October 9, 10 and 11, 2026.

The event will be held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, with organisers expecting between 300 and 350 participants from eight or nine countries.

The championship is being organised by Sensei Tony of Bushido Gibraltar, the official country representative for the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association and the British Ju Jitsu Association, together with the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association Gibraltar and Professor Martin Dixon, 10th Dan Ju Jitsu, founder member of the British Ju Jitsu Association and founder member of the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association.

Gibraltar will once again host the World Congress, welcoming participants, friends and families to the Rock for the international event.