Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy returned with Bronze medals from Southend

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2026

Gibraltar's Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy returned with further medals from international competition, once again raising Gibraltar's profile in the sport as preparations continue for what is considered the sport's world championships, to be hosted in Gibraltar in October.

A Gibraltar team attended the Southend International Annual Course and Championship last weekend, securing medals in the process.

Sensei Anthony Joaquin explained that Saturday's course and competitions were well attended, with more than 300 children and adults taking part.

The course started at 9am with the official presentation of all senior instructors from Great Britain, Belgium, the United States and Gibraltar. Participants were divided across eight matted areas, where they trained with the instructors until 1pm.

An official presentation was also conducted for the senior instructors by organisers Senseis Mark and Claire Fitzgerald of the Ko Kori Kai Association, together with Wakarishin Ju Jitsu Association's Sensei Ian Arbon.

Following a lunch break, preparations were completed for the championships across the various styles and disciplines.

Competitions then continued for a further five hours, with medal presentations taking place throughout the event.

The Bushido Gibraltar National Team consisted of two competitors.

Junior student Izzabella Beaumont Smith, aged 14 and a purple belt, competed in the Random Attacks and Continuous Fighting events. The Continuous Fighting category consisted of one minute of sparring, 45 seconds of randori and 45 seconds of ground fighting. Izzabella won a bronze medal in Continuous Sparring and finished fourth in the Random Attacks competition.

Senior student Michael Mahtani, a 51-year-old veteran and 1st Kyu Brown Belt, competed in the Random Attacks and Empty Hand Kata events. Michael won a bronze medal in Empty Hand Kata and finished fourth in the veterans' Continuous Sparring division.

Overall, the Bushido Gibraltar Ju Jitsu Academy National Team returned with two bronze medals, with both Izzabella Beaumont Smith and Michael Mahtani reaching the podium while representing Gibraltar.

"I am very proud of both my academy students for their results," said Sensei Tony. "As a small team of two competitors competing against a large number of experienced participants, it is a great sporting achievement for the Gibraltar Ju Jitsu Association and for Gibraltar."

Attention will now turn to the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association World Congress, which returns to Gibraltar for the third time and is scheduled to take place on October 9, 10 and 11, 2026.

The event will be held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, with organisers expecting between 300 and 350 participants from eight or nine countries.

The championship is being organised by Sensei Tony of Bushido Gibraltar, the official country representative for the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association and the British Ju Jitsu Association, together with the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association Gibraltar and Professor Martin Dixon, 10th Dan Ju Jitsu, founder member of the British Ju Jitsu Association and founder member of the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association.

Gibraltar will once again host the World Congress, welcoming participants, friends and families to the Rock for the international event.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves sewage treatment plant

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Local News

Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

Tue 26th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball showcase what is among the second-largest junior membership in any sport

31st May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Gymnasts Shine at XXI Ceuta Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament

31st May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Women's Rugby celebrates successful inaugural league season

31st May 2026

Sports
Chipolina takes pole position in Supersport

31st May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026