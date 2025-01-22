Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Bushido US representative to visit Gibraltar in February

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2025

Bushido Gibraltar recently saw three of their juniors undergo their gruelling black belt Gradings with an outstanding performance throughout the nearly two hours of grading.
Tyler Lopez, Noel Matos and Yarah Matos were to receive their certificates from The United Nations of Ju Jitsu and Bushido UK.
Bushido Gibraltar will also see newly appointed United Nations Ju Jitsu Association Elected Resident Country representative for the United States of America Sensei Tyrone Abdul 6th Dan Ju Jitsu conducting his Fact Finding Visiting all countries associated to this world prestigious Ju Jitsu association visiting Bushido Gibraltar headquarters at the end of the month of February 2025.
This coming about due to the fact Sensia Anthony Joaquin being the Gibraltar Country representative.
Alongside this visit will also be country representative Sensei Javier Bushido Zaragoza Spain who will be visiting Bushido Gibraltar to officially meet with the newly appointed UNJJA President from United States of America.
He is also planned to conduct a second visit to Bushido Gibraltar in May to coincide with visiting bushido north Morocco Tangiers country representative for the UNJJA north Morocco alongside Sensei Tony Gibraltar country representative 8th Dan ju Jitsu.

