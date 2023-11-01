Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Busy weekend for youth Netball hosting visiting UK school teams

By Stephen Ignacio
1st November 2023

Gibraltar netball had a busy weekend with matches played across the Tercentenary Sports Hall and MUGA on both Saturday and Sunday as they hosted visiting UK school teams to Rock.
The association, who has been known in recent years to attract over 50 school teams a year and has sought support for a School Rocks tournament, saw both Ballyclare and Gowtown school teams playing against their youth teams this weekend.
Both UK schools had arrived on the Rock coinciding with the school midterms, this seeing the Gibraltar youth teams playing at the start of their own school midterm break whilst most youth leagues across all sports have paused for the break.
With Gibraltar now looking towards the 2025 Netball Youth World Championships, the continued arrival of school teams to the Rock continues to provide much needed opportunities for local players to gain additional experience, whilst at the same time making their bid for selection.
Under the guidance of national team coaches and senior players the youth players had a chance to try out different blends and mixes of formations which saw a varied result. On Saturday the two local selections were to find themselves trailing against Ballyclare before lifting their games in the latter part of the matches to come within a handful of points of make a comeback in one of the matches, whilst winning in the other.
Gibraltar Netball was also to see a welcomed unofficial presence of newly elected Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon, who attended the matches in his personal capacity. His presence provided the association with an opportunity for him to see how the association continues to attract schools to Gibraltar, playing an important role in developing the potentials of Gibraltar having a sports tourism sector.
With both Netball and hockey benefitting from recent arrivals, with rugby among the other sports that has seen UK school teams using Gibraltar this weekend’s visits highlighted the benefits of a continued close link with UK schools these sports have developed in recent years and which continues to attract teams to the Rock.

Most Read

Local News

Dept of Environment considers measures to improve macaque welfare

Mon 30th Oct, 2023

Local News

Young otter found dead in Coaling Island

Tue 31st Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Azopardi and Bossino say they will contest GSD leadership election

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Local News

Former RG private jailed for ‘revenge’ attempt to run over corporal

Tue 31st Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
GPTA Master Final 2023

1st November 2023

Sports
Day two - Hockey youth get second bite

1st November 2023

Sports
Day One - Under 17s show confidence against visiting UK school

1st November 2023

Sports
Sixth Seville international rowing masters

1st November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023