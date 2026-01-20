CAB highlights free digital support and return of technology fun days

The Citizens Advice Bureau has reminded the community that it continues to offer a free Digital Support Service to help individuals with everyday digital tasks.

The service, which has been running for more than a decade, is available to anyone who needs assistance with completing online forms, setting up email accounts, downloading and using apps, or staying in touch with friends and family abroad through digital platforms. Support is also provided for the basic use of programmes such as Microsoft Word, Excel and other common digital tools.

Appointments for the free and impartial service can be made by calling 200 40006 or emailing info@cab.gi.

The Citizens Advice Bureau has also announced the return of its Technology Fun Days for senior citizens of pensionable age. The events, which have been well received in the past, are designed to be fun, engaging and educational, with the aim of encouraging confidence in using technology.

Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to register their interest by contacting Michael Recagno at the Citizens Advice Bureau on 200 40006, who is leading the initiative.

The Citizens Advice Bureau said it looks forward to continuing its support for the community by helping individuals build confidence and independence in an increasingly digital environment, enabling greater access to information and awareness of rights and responsibilities.