Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Calpe Cavalcade Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
30th November 2022

Calpe City FC as part of its fundraising initiatives, are organising a youth five-a-side tournament by the name of Calpe Cavalcade Cup. Club President Seamus Byrne confirmed that the event was to support the Club’s youth development programmes for 2023. This includes the Club’s participation at two international tournaments and a development programme at another top international club.

Calpe City is inviting local clubs or individuals to participate in this event that will be held on the 3rd and 4th January 2023 at Special Olympics Sports Complex. Closing date for entries is Friday 16th December 2022.

The competition is open to youth players in two age divisions:

• Under 9 – players born in 2013 and 2014

• Under 11 – players born in 2011 and 2012

Each team must be composed of a minimum of 8 players. A participation fee of £10 per player is applicable.

Club President, Seamus Byrne said:

‘We are planning various fundraising initiatives to provide grassroots and development opportunities our young people deserve. We hope that this fundraising event will be a success with the support of local youth footballers.’

Entry forms and rules can be obtained by emailing calpecity2019@gmail.com. Completed entry forms may be submitted by email or by hand at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The closing date for submitting completed forms is Friday 16th December 2022.

