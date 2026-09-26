Calpe House announces three new Trustees

Calpe House announced the appointment of Susan Lemmon, David Bruce and Derek Ghio to its Board of Trustees.

The new appointments further strengthen the Board as Calpe House continues its important work supporting Gibraltar Health Authority Sponsored Patients and their families while receiving medical treatment in London.

The appointments coincide with the departure of Jose Julio Pisharello, who is stepping down from the Board to avoid any potential conflict of interest arising from his work with the Charity Commission in Gibraltar.

The Chairman and Trustees would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Mr Pisharello for his contribution to Calpe House and for the time, commitment and support he has given during his tenure as a Trustee.

“We are delighted to welcome Susan, David and Derek to the Board of Trustees,” Executive Chairman Albert Poggio said.

“Each brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we very much look forward to the expertise and fresh perspectives they will bring to the Board and to the future work of Calpe House.”

Mr Poggio thanked Mr Pisharello for his exceptional commitment to Calpe House.

“He has been a highly valued member of the Board and has given an enormous amount of his own time, freely and generously, in support of the charity and the people we serve,” Mr Poggio said.

“His advice, support and dedication have been greatly appreciated by us all, and we are extremely grateful for everything he has done for Calpe House.”