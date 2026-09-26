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Sat 26th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Govt launches Public Service Mentorship Programme

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2026

The Gibraltar Government has launched a new Public Service Mentorship Programme, bringing together 21 mentors and 30 mentees from across the Public Service to support professional development, build confidence and strengthen connections between colleagues.  

The programme provides participants with an opportunity to share knowledge, experience and perspectives, while supporting individuals in identifying development opportunities and building the skills and confidence to progress in their roles.  

The initiative forms part of the Government’s commitment to supporting and developing its people and creating opportunities for growth and long-term impact across Gibraltar’s Public Service.  

Over the coming months, mentors and mentees will work together to establish development goals, explore areas for learning and put that learning into practice.  

The programme will also encourage participants to reflect on their progress and consider how they can apply what they have gained from the experience in their roles.  

“The Mentorship Programme is a valuable opportunity to share knowledge, experience and perspectives across our Public Service,” Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said. 

“I welcome everyone taking part and encourage both mentors and mentees to make the most of the opportunity, invest in the relationship and take everything they can from the experience.”  

The programme will run from September 2026 to June 2027, with participants encouraged to engage consistently throughout the programme and make the most of the opportunity to learn from one another. 

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