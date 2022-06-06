Calpe Rowing Club build momentum at Copa de Andalucia.

Saturday 4th of June saw the conclusion of the Copa de Andalucia league in Seville where Calpe Rowing Club competed on an invitational basis to measure themselves against the many rowing clubs on the Andalusian circuit.

After a very strong showing in the Ghent Spring regatta in Belgium last April, Calpe Rowing Club were keen to see continued improvements from their junior squad as they look to prepare for the upcoming British Rowing Junior Championships in July.

Calpe competed strongly across the field starting with Thomas Zammitt and Noah Segui earning a bronze medal in the U16 double scull category in Calpe’s first race of the day.

In the female U14 single scull category Calpe impressively showed its strength in depth when Sophie Lines came in second place and Siena Lee in third with the ever competitive Katie Zammitt and Mika Zammit in sixth and eighth out of seventeen competitors.

Through the middle of the day gold medals were won by Thomas Zammitt in the male U16 single sculls category- overcoming his nearest rival from last December’s abierto de Andalucía from club Náutico de Sevilla by four seconds. While Maddie Enrile and Anna Sanguinetti, in the U16 pair race ,powered to a composed yet hard fought first place which went down to the line to win by just under a second, again, against a crew from the highly competitive Náutico de Sevilla.

Into the afternoon and rougher conditions as a tailwind picked up and temperatures rose- The U18 males single scull race produced a silver and bronze for James Rovegno and Jake Navarro respectively over the two thousand metre course with Owen Rogers coming in ninth.

In the female U16 single scull race that followed Maddie Enrile and Anna Sanguinetti just missed out on medals coming in fourth and fifth place respectively, no doubt still recovering from their epic dual in the pairs race a few hours before, with Mya Robertson in thirteenth place.

Shortly after the U14 females were back on the water, this time in the double sculls category with Sophie Lines and Siena Lee taking silver medal position with Mika Zammit and Katie Zammitt in fifth place.

The afternoon ended with the male U18 quad scull with a fourth place for Owen Rogers, Noah Segui, Jake Navarro and Jayron Cerisola. And the female U16 double scull where Julia Anson and Maia Norton came tenth in an improved showing demonstrating their progress.

The coaches were very pleased with the weekends performances and look to build up and fine tune for the British Rowing Junior Championships in July.