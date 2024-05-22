Calpe Rowing Club juniors continue winning ways

Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) juniors raced in Seville on Saturday the 18th of May in the Copa de Andalucía league, invited in an “out of competition” capacity to test themselves against the best Andalucia has to offer. Despite missing several rowers due to exam commitments, CRC saw improvements across the board as the next cohort of rowers stepped up and medalled in five events.

In calm, sunny conditions Luke Zammit won a silver medal in the U14 single scull category showing consistent form as he builds towards British nationals.

He later competed at the U16 single scull event where he and Dylan Reese placed themselves in the middle of the 17 strong field coming 8th and 9th respectively.

In the U16 quad scull event CRC tried a new combination of Sofia Charrington, Sylvia Ody, Isabella Martinelli and Katie Zammitt producing a promising performance resulting in a bronze medal.

Katie Zammitt returned to the water in her single scull as the afternoon breeze picked up to emphatically win the U16 event with a nine second advantage over her closest rival from real círculo de labradores.

Maddison Roberts and Luna Lee were next out racing in a double scull together at U14, looking to catch the coaches eye and achieving a bronze medal to add to Calpe’s tally.

Finally Sofia Charrington and Sylvia Ody having won silver and missed out on gold by the finest of margins at Calpe’s last Seville outing, found the extra edge to win Gold edging out their closest rivals by less than a second in the U16 double scull category. In the same event Isabella Martinelli and Katie Zammitt just missed out on a medal in fourth place.

These four rowers will be back competing in the same age category next year making their standard all the more impressive.

Another successful weekend for CRC with results to build on as the club ramps up its training for end of season events in the UK.