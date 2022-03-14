Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Camilleri claims Basewell table tennis singles division one title

By Stephen Ignacio
13th March 2022

Paul Camilleri was to complete a week of finals for the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association as the Basewell Singles Leagues came to their finale.
After seeing the third and second divisions titles claimed during the week, the weekend saw the first division play-offs played out at the MUGA.
It was Paul Camilleri who was to walk away with victory. Giving away just the one set in both the semi-finals and finals he was to top the division which saw a total of twelve players sign on.
Two players were unable to compete in the end through injury.

Semi Finals
J Ullger 3 M Sapundijeski 0
P Camilleri 3 J Ghio 1

3rd/ 4th
Milan Sapundijeski 3 Jamie Ghio 2 ( 7 - 11, 11- 5, 14-12 , 6-11, 11- 7 ).
Final
Paul Camilleri 3 John Ullger 0
( 11 - 6 , 11 - 4 , 11 - 4 ).

The association will now be looking towards their next big competition with the Basewell 2022 Tournament planned for the 9th - 26th May.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

MoD edges closer to decision on reactivating King’s Lines fuel depot

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

Local News

Lorry strike sparks petrol panic, but Govt anticipates no disruption to fuel supply

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
International rugby for youth

13th March 2022

Sports
Buccaneers wins U-Mee Rugby Championship

13th March 2022

Sports
Europa futsal claim the first victory in play-off finals

13th March 2022

Sports
Bruno Magpies secure their place in Rock Cup semi-finals

11th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022