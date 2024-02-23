Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Canadian dancer holds workshops in Sunborn

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
23rd February 2024

By Frankie Hatton

Canadian dancer Briar Nolet has shared her skills and experience with young local dancers at a series of workshops organised by the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation.

Ms Nolet is a 25-year-old actress and dancer from Oakville, Ontario, in Canada.

Her father (a three-times Olympic gymnast) and her mother (an Olympic gymnastics coach) got her into gymnastics at the age of five but, by the age of seven her gymnastic career was over.

A change to dance followed and she flourished, competing and touring around Canada and the US, and acting some small roles in films.

At 16, she became better known when she won the role of Richelle in Canadian teen drama ‘The Next Step’ in 2014.

She auditioned unsuccessfully for series 1 of the NBC’s ‘World of Dance’, but returned and performed in the finals of series 3 where Jennifer Lopez saw enough talent to invite her onto her ‘It’s My Party’ tour. Ms Nolet can be seen dancing on youtube videos of those tour shows, as well as in many other clips of her in other productions.

Ms Nolet was also able to share her experience of dancing with epilepsy, having been diagnosed at the age of 19.
She is now under treatment for the condition, and has been open about it, often saying that the risk of suffering an attack mid-performance has not prevented her from becoming a professional dancer.

She said she was very happy to visit Gibraltar but, unfortunately, it was a bit of a whistle-stop tour.

Many local dancers were keen to take part in her class, but she did find the time to look around the Rock and was invited to No.6 and and the Governor’s residence.

The workshops were held in the Sunborn’s ballroom and, before the classes, she signed autographs and posed for photos with the youngsters.

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Prefab elderly care home hit by ‘non-modular’ delays

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Chief Secretary in high-level London meetings

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Class of '69 exhibition: A creative reunion

22nd February 2024

Features
The Importance of Cardiac Exercise: Nurturing Heart Health.

22nd February 2024

Features
Isthmus exhibition, a cultural exchange with Tangier, at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

21st February 2024

Features
New music single ‘My Angel’ by Surianne

20th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024