Card Show draws hundreds for weekend of collecting and community

The Gibraltar Card Show (GCS) returned to the Catholic Community Centre over the weekend, attracting more than 400 visitors from Gibraltar, Spain and further afield.

The event, founded by PB Card Shack, Southern Light TCG and Wise Collector TCG, has grown from a small grassroots initiative into a thriving annual gathering for trading card enthusiasts. This year’s edition featured a wide range of vendors offering Pokémon, One Piece and sports cards, as well as plush toys and other collectibles.

Two major tournaments took place across the weekend, organised by Dice Bastion and judged by the show’s Spanish counterparts. Prizes were sponsored by CardMarket and local retailer Toy Corner, which has been a key supporter of Gibraltar’s trading card community.

Among the show’s main sponsors was Next Grading Universe, which offered live pre-grading and submission services for collectors. Their booth was among the busiest throughout the event, which also featured livestreams, raffles and competitions.

Local business Euphoria also contributed to the event, supporting the show’s setup and backroom operations.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, and Atrish Sanchez attended the show, meeting vendors and participants during the weekend.

A new feature this year, the Community Binder, encouraged visitors to contribute cards and share stories, reflecting the show’s theme of building a project “by the community, for the community.”

Food and refreshments were provided by local business Yummy Tummies, which showcased homemade dishes and local hospitality.

The organisers said the Gibraltar Card Show aims to bring together collectors, hobbyists and families in an inclusive and engaging setting, helping to establish Gibraltar as a hub for the trading card community.

In a statement, the GCS team thanked everyone involved: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to every single vendor, sponsor and visitor who made this year’s show such a success. Your enthusiasm, support and trust in what we’re building together are what make the Gibraltar Card Show so special.”

“From the competitive players and passionate collectors to the families discovering the hobby for the first time you are the reason this community thrives. We can’t wait to welcome you all back next year for an even bigger and better event.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s event, with organisers promising more vendors, new attractions and continued growth for Gibraltar’s collector community.