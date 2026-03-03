Carnival Dream makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Tourist Board marked the inaugural call of the Carnival Dream on February 28 2026, with a customary plaque exchange ceremony on board the vessel during its stop in Gibraltar.

Officials from the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the cruise ship’s local port agent attended the event.

Commanded by Captain Danilo Iacono, the ship arrived in Gibraltar at 1pm following an Atlantic crossing from Bermuda, carrying 2,930 passengers and 1,461 crew members. The ship remained in port until 9pm.

The call was described as an important operational stop for the Carnival Dream, making use of Gibraltar’s bunkering facilities and provisions support ahead of the continuation of its cruise itinerary and subsequent dry dock.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board said it looks forward to welcoming the Carnival Dream again on March 24 2026, ahead of the vessel’s return transatlantic voyage.

Speaking following the inaugural call, the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Gibraltar is pleased Carnival has selected the destination as part of the vessel’s itinerary. The call underlines Gibraltar’s strong appeal as a strategic port, offering both an exceptional experience for passengers ashore and outstanding technical and logistical support for cruise operators. We look forward to welcoming her again shortly.”