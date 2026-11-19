Investigators have yet to establish what started the fire at the One Bayside construction site, the Minister for Sport and Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, told Parliament this week.

Mr Bruzon was responding to questions from GSD MP Joelle Ladislaus, who asked whether the investigation had concluded, whether it had identified the ignition source or any breaches of safety requirements, and what inspections had taken place before the fire.

“An investigation was undertaken and the source of the ignition remains undetermined,” Mr Bruzon said.

He said investigators had identified no breaches and offered to update Ms Ladislaus if there were any developments in the coming months.

Mr Bruzon said Building Control was responsible for inspections during construction, adding that the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service advises as required on matters such as stairwells and the subdivision of the building into fire compartments.

The service takes a greater role when fire protection systems are being installed, he said.

Ms Ladislaus asked whether the fire service had checked the site before the incident, with Mr Bruzon reiterating that inspections during construction were the responsibility of Building Control.

Ms Ladislaus asked whether anyone had sought advice from the fire service before the fire, but Mr Bruzon said he did not have that information.

In a separate question, Ms Ladislaus asked what arrangements were in place for high-rise incidents while Gibraltar awaited delivery of an aerial ladder platform.

Mr Bruzon said the platform was due to arrive in April 2027 and would supplement the fire service’s existing response.

He said the service already followed established protocols aligned with UK National Operational Guidance for high-rise incidents.

MOORISH CASTLE

Separately, Mr Bruzon told Parliament that an electrical fault in a light fitting was the most likely cause of the October fire at Moorish Castle.

Mr Bruzon said the fire safety department had carried out an inspection to establish where and how the fire started.

Mr Bruzon confirmed that a survey had been carried out and remedial work undertaken where necessary.