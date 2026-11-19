The Gibraltar Government will work with European authorities to remove Gibraltar residents’ records from the Schengen Entry-Exit System in a coordinated exercise across EU member states, the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, told Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, Dr Garcia said the European Commission had confirmed at a meeting earlier this month that EU law allows member states to delete incorrectly recorded data without waiting for individuals to request its removal.

The Commission also agreed that registrations and travel records created before July 15, when the Gibraltar treaty came into provisional application, should be erased.

Gibraltar residents are exempt from the system under the treaty.

“The Government will now engage with the relevant authorities to determine how the proactive and systematic removal of data relating to Gibraltar residents from the EES can be achieved,” Dr Garcia said.

The Government received 895 emails about incorrect registrations after July 15 and a further 326 about registrations correctly made under the previous arrangements. The emails came in between September 23 and November 12.

Mr Azopardi said 895 emails in less than two months was a high figure given Gibraltar’s population.

He said he knew too of residents who had followed the Government’s advice to contact the authorities in the country concerned without also reporting the issue to Gibraltar.

Dr Garcia agreed the number was unacceptable and said the Government had made that clear to the Commission.

Spain accounted for the largest share of reported incidents because of the proximity of Malaga Airport, he said, although problems had arisen across the Schengen area.

Mr Azopardi pressed Dr Garcia on how a coordinated removal would work and proposed that the Government periodically submit a list of affected residents for their records to be cleared while a permanent solution was developed.

He said responses to individual requests had been uneven.

Members of his family had followed the Government’s advice and were still waiting for a reply after four weeks, by which point the system showed they had used up their Schengen quota of 90 days in 180.

Other residents had seen their Schengen allowance count down while they were in Gibraltar or the UK, raising concerns about whether they would face restrictions the next time they travelled.

Dr Garcia said one difficulty was that residents are registered on the EES using British passports, so member states cannot readily identify which records relate to people entitled to the Gibraltar exemption.

There were also data protection issues around sharing personal information, with Gibraltar officials due to meet with European data protection authorities this week.

“It may be that an interim solution emerges while they look at the permanent one,” Dr Garcia said.

In the meantime, he urged affected Gibraltar residents to report incidents to the Government and request deletion of their records from the relevant national authorities, copying in the Government.

Some cases had been resolved within days, while cases involving more than one member state could take longer, Dr Garcia told Parliament.

Anyone with an urgent case should contact the Government or the Borders and Coastguard Agency, including if they were travelling through Malaga.

Dr Garcia said the Government had also pressed the Commission to ensure officers at about 1,500 Schengen crossing points understood the exemption.

The Gibraltar residence card had been included in the Schengen Handbook, the Commission had issued further guidance and UK diplomatic missions had raised the matter directly with member states.

GSD MP Roy Clinton asked whether Spanish officers at Gibraltar airport could record an exit for residents still shown as being in Schengen.

Dr Garcia said an emergency measure was available through the Government or the agency but added that a missing exit record affected the count of days, while the registration itself also needed to be addressed.