The Gibraltar Government said it intends to sign a binding contract for Victoria Keys during the current Parliament, rejecting the GSD’s demand that no agreement be concluded before the next general election without the Opposition’s consent.

The Government said the development would deliver affordable homes, public parking and green spaces, and formed part of the manifesto on which the GSLP/Liberals were elected in October 2023.

It accused the Opposition of seeking a veto over its programme and said constitutional restrictions on binding a successor administration only applied after the dissolution of Parliament, rather than in the period preceding an election.

The response came after the Opposition said a future GSD administration would reserve the right to reopen agreements signed without its consultation and approval.

The Opposition argued that the next elected government should decide how the land would be used, including the type and density of development.

It also renewed concerns about transparency, value for money and the absence of a tender for the original award.

The Government said it had worked on the project’s detail for more than seven years, with delays caused partly by factors beyond its control.

It remained committed to delivering what it described as a “Green City by the Sea” and said challenging the reclamation could not be separated from the housing and public amenities it would support.

“Delivering what the electorate voted for does not thwart democracy,” the Government said.

“It is democracy.”

The GSD’s statement followed an answer in Parliament on October 15 that no agreement had yet been signed, although the parties were close to finalising detailed heads of terms.

The Opposition contrasted this with the April 2019 announcement that commercial terms had been agreed with Harbour Developments Limited, a consortium of local developers.

Damon Bossino, the GSD’s spokesman for planning and lands, said concluding agreements close to an election could constrain a future administration’s ability to implement its programme.

But the Government rejected his argument that this could thwart the will of a future majority, saying its present mandate remained valid and no election was due for another year.

Citing section 45(9) of the Constitution, it said restrictions on committing a successor government to public funding or liability took effect when Parliament was dissolved, subject to exceptions for emergencies and ordinary day-to-day affairs.

“Until Parliament is dissolved, a Government elected for a full term governs for a full term,” it said.

The Government also challenged the GSD’s record, citing commitments made by its former administration after the 2011 election had been called.

It said a November 8, 2011 commitment to a 12% pay uplift for GJBS industrial grades and two additional increments for craftsmen was subsequently deemed beyond a caretaker government’s powers by the Attorney General.

It also cited a seven-year airport ground-handling contract signed with Bland Ltd through the government-owned company GATL on December 7, 2011, the day before polling.

The Government said the cost-plus arrangement committed taxpayers to funding the operator’s costs and covering any shortfall.

Separately, it said the GSLP/Liberals had terminated a £1bn land reclamation contract in 2012 that the former GSD government had awarded directly and which, it said, was unlawful under Gibraltar and EU law.

“When the GSD were a caretaker Government, legally barred from binding their successors, they did exactly that,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“Now they demand a veto over a Government that is acting legally, properly and delivering its manifesto commitments and is not a caretaker, with a full year of its mandate left to run.”

“One rule for themselves in the GSD, and the opposite for everyone else.”

“Either Mr Bossino does not understand the Constitutional law in this regard, which would not be surprising, or he has no respect for the democratic mandate the people of Gibraltar give a Government at each election.”

“Either way, the people now know where the GSD stand: they would stop a project for affordable homes and new green spaces for our people.”

“In their arrogant belief that the next election is already theirs, the GSD have forgotten to put the people of Gibraltar first.”

“That is the type of attitude that loses elections.”