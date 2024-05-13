Cautious optimism from Campo mayors after Albares meeting
Campo mayors offered cautious optimism following their meeting on Monday with Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, broadly agreeing with the importance of a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar and the opportunities it could create, but raising concern too about the dearth of detailed information and a host of issues specific to each municipality....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here