Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Cerisola takes Gold in Jerez in MTB Event

By Stephen Ignacio
25th April 2023

Giles Cerisola was to complete one of his many goals this season taking podium with a gold finish at the SherryBike 2023 Media in Jerez.
The MTB rider who has been achieving excellent results this season, in his previous race he was to miss the podium by just seconds finishing fourth.
As he entered the Sherry Bike 2023 53km event this Saturday Giles Cerisola was seeking to better his performance with a podium finish is objective as he prepares to represent Gibraltar.
With a time of 1 hour 51 minutes and 34 seconds, Giles came first out of 391 entries, notably a full two minutes ahead of his closest rival to take gold. His performance also ensuring he was to finish first in the Elite class too making it a double victory for the Gibraltar rider.
The event was also to see two other Gibraltar riders competing and finishing with very respectable times. Charles Linares finishing 29th with a time of 02:15:32 and Alexander Anthony Lopez coming just behind in 30th position with a time of 02:15.45.
Linares’ time ensured he finished fifth in the Master 50s category whilst Lopez finished 15th in the Master 40.

The route would take them through Jerez’s rugged hilly terrain surrounded by vineyards taking them back into Jerez to finish the 51.5k track with a 600m elevation.

