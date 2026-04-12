Charity backs GHA ‘milestone’ robotic surgery training programme

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar has funded specialist robotic surgery training for GHA surgeons as part of efforts to expand the health service’s programme into Upper Gastrointestinal and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary procedures.

The sponsorship will cover travel, accommodation and a five-day course at an EU-approved specialist robotic centre in Belgium, equipping surgeons with the skills to carry out procedures robotically.

The initiative follows the recent implementation of the GHA’s robotic surgery system and forms part of a wider plan to broaden its clinical applications.

Early-stage stomach and pancreatic cancer operations are already being performed robotically in several UK and European centres, with established outcomes, while surgeons at GHA referral centres in London, including the Royal Marsden Hospital, have expressed interest in collaborating with the GHA.

Louis Baldachino, Chairman of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar, said: “We are delighted to support the GHA’s robotic surgery programme by sponsoring the training of GHA’s Upper GI/HPB surgeons.

“The charity has been working with the GHA for some time with the objective to sponsor the training once the new robotic system, capable of successfully carrying out tele-remote surgery was in place.

“We wish to extend our thanks to the GHA for the collaboration and guidance given to the charity.

“This technology is highly promising with the potential in the long term be able to support the use of robotic surgery for Pancreatic Cancer, thus the training of Upper GI Surgeons is an important first step.

“The charity is proud to continue to raise awareness and to be able to support cancer care in our community.”

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, thanked Mr Baldachino and his charity for their close collaboration with the GHA.

“With the cutting-edge technology of the new robotic system for remote telesurgery procedures in place at the GHA, we are in the process of expanding the service offering initially for Urology and Gynaecology cases,” Mr Bosio said.

“We look forward to further collaboration with the charity.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, added that this is a further and important milestone in the continued expansion of the robotic surgery programme at the GHA.

“I am very grateful to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar for their support in making this advanced training possible, which will directly enhance the skills of our clinicians and the care we are able to offer locally,” Mrs Arias Vasquez said.

“The development of Upper GI and HPB robotic capability is a significant, particularly in the context of complex cancer care, and reflects our clear commitment to bringing cutting-edge treatment and expertise to Gibraltar for the benefit of our patients.”