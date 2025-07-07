Charity event highlights educational support for Moroccan village children

The Taourarte Education Charitable Association held an event at the Piazza recently to raise funds and awareness for its work supporting children’s education in Morocco.

The charity was founded following a storm 13 years ago, when Maurice Valarino and a group of trekkers were stranded in the remote village of Taourarte.

The villagers offered shelter despite having limited resources. During their stay, the group learned that only boys in the village had access to education.

This experience prompted them to establish the charity, with the aim of supporting academic and vocational opportunities for both girls and boys in Taourarte and surrounding areas.

Since its inception, the charity has funded the education of more than 60 individuals, some of whom have gone on to become educators and scientists.

It has also helped refurbish a local school, now serving over 60 children and providing accommodation for those in need, as well as refurbishing the teacher’s residence. Refurbishment work is also underway at another school in a nearby village.

The charity provides scholarships, maintenance grants, travel allowances, and other forms of educational support for children aged 12 to 18. It also supplies essential equipment to the local school and contributes to its upkeep.

One person who has been helped is Zainab Hadjou from Chefchaouen region. She has been a beneficiary of the Taourarte Association for six years.

“With their help, I was able to attend High School and complete my schooling. I also received support in foreign languages and housing support,” she said.

“After I passed High School and joined the university in Tetouan, I also received their support for study expenses in addition to a laptop computer needed for my studies.”

“I graduated from the university in 2024. I am now in a teacher training centre. I have one year of training to be a teacher and I will then move to work in the field of education specialising in the Arab language.”

“If it weren't for the Taourarte Association, and its liaison officer who is in constant contact with me, I was able to overcome life’s difficulties and continue in my studies.”

“I will never forget the support provided to me including hosting me for a period of time in the liaisons officer home in Tangier.”

“The constant communication with me and his advice were like a father during this difficult period. Many thanks to the Taourarte Association and everyone in it. I am here now because you are by my side supporting me.”

Maryan Yaqoub, is the mother of Laila and Adel and said she is grateful to the Taourarte Association as it has played a major role in supporting and assisting her children since they joined in 2023.

“Since then, my children have benefited greatly from the association’s support on more than one level, whether material or moral, which helped them overcome many of the challenges they faced,” she said.

“Since I joined the association, the support has always been constant and continuous. My children have benefited from an amount of 900 dirham's every month, which has contributed greatly to covering many of their academic and personal needs, enabling them to devote more time to acquiring knowledge and advancing in their academic path, away from financial pressures.”

“This support has had a major impact on their academic life and has enabled them to focus on achieving their academic goals.”

Another benefactor is Najet Akhrif, a student at the Abdeslmalek Essaadi.

“I grew up in a modest family suffering from financial difficulties where daily life was full of challenges to meet basic needs. Despite this, I did not lose hope and held onto my ambition to continue my studies and achieve a better future for me and my family,” she said.

“However, I faced major challenges, most notably the difficulty of covering the costs of study and lodging which made my dream of obtaining an education seem out of reach. My academic journey began in the city of Chefchaouen in September 2023 when I was introduced to the Taourarte Education Association who provided me with assistance.”

“My life changed drastically. A bursary from the association covered my lodgings as well as purchase of books and school and food supplies. This gave me the opportunity to fully focus on my academic achievement.”

For university student Hanan Ahik, it allowed her to obtain her baccalaureate in 2023 and moved to the Higher School of Basic Education in Martil.

“Peace be upon you. This move to higher education was not possible without the support of the Taourarte Education Association who has provided me with the support and encouragement I needed,” she said.

“This support played a fundamental role in helping me move forward towards achieving my goals.”

“My experience with the Association was an important station in my life and I found it an inspiring model for community work that enhances noble deeds and contributes to the formation of ambitious students to achieve their goals.”

Souad Azraf, describes herself as an ambitious woman from the village of El Kalaa in the Rif Mountains near Chefchaouen. She is a beneficiary of the Taourarte Education Association.

“The credit goes first and foremost to this association which has spared no effort to prevent young women from school dropout and unemployment. I dropped out from primary school but the association supported me to re-enter secondary school,” she said.

“They covered all my expenses of studying and accommodation in the boarding section of the school. However I did not succeed in my studies so I dropped out from secondary education to return home to my village without a school diploma and no work.”

“Thanks to God, the Taourarte Association had followed my progress and again came to my support by securing me a place at Vocational Training College and covered all my expenses in the sewing course.”

“They provided accommodation when I had to move to Tangier to do my three-month work placement in a clothing factory. When I achieved my Diploma I was employed in the same factory where I am now a supervisor.”

“If it was not for the Taourarte Association who provided me with support and moral assistance, I would not have been able to overcome life’s difficulties.”

“My affiliation with Taourarte Association has been an inspiring experience. I have learned the importance of collective work and the spirit of solidarity.”

“I will tell my story to my children and grandchildren as long as I am alive.”

To help sustain its work, the charity is appealing for monthly standing orders. Those wishing to support can set up contributions using the following details:

Taourarte Education Charitable Trust

Account Number: 02629001

Sort Code: 60-83-14

IBAN: GI97 GIBK 0000 0026 2900 001

BIC: GIBKGIGXXX

Donors are asked to include their full name in the payment reference.