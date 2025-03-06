Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Charity recital to fund water well for Action4Schools

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2025

A charity recital in aid of Action4Schools, featuring performances by Nathan Payas, Rafael Ramírez Barea, María Alonso Marín, and Maria Teresa Garcia Molero, will be held on March 20 at the Convent Ballroom to celebrate World Water Day 2025.

The aim of the event to raise enough funds for the charity’s 121st water well in Sierra Leone.

Tenor Mr Payas will be accompanied by the renowned Hercules Trio on cello and piano and together they will be performing a selection of beloved classical pieces and arias, along with the Las Estaciones Porteñas and Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla.

The four are promising an amazing evening of fine music and charity, according to Action4Schools’ founder, Jimmy Bruzon.

“Get your tickets for this special evening before they are sold out. Wonderful artists, a beautiful setting and a worthy cause,” he said.

“Let’s raise enough to fund our 121st water well for World Water Day 2025.”

Tickets priced at £15 are available at https://www.action4schools.gi/event/world-water-day-2025-nathan-payas-hercules-trio-recital

The event is being sponsored by Gibunco Group, Turicum Private Bank, Bassadone Automotive Group, Argus Insurance, GibFirst, QSG, Coviran, D&H Ceramics, Latino's Casemates, Piranha Designs Gibraltar and Wastage Products Limited and to the artists.

Most Read

Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Garcia tells UK MPs ‘status quo not an option’ after Brexit

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Features

Ella’s journey with rare condition hyperacusis

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Local News

Govt reconsiders Queen’s Hotel residents’ temporary relocation

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Living with Functional Neurological Disorder

Sun 2nd Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Pancake Day event raises funds for Cancer Relief

6th March 2025

Features
Gibraltar’s Alex Undery becomes BUCS top scorer

6th March 2025

Features
Local authors to release new book ‘The Crooked Timber’

6th March 2025

Features
Ella’s journey with rare condition hyperacusis

5th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025