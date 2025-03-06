Charity recital to fund water well for Action4Schools

A charity recital in aid of Action4Schools, featuring performances by Nathan Payas, Rafael Ramírez Barea, María Alonso Marín, and Maria Teresa Garcia Molero, will be held on March 20 at the Convent Ballroom to celebrate World Water Day 2025.

The aim of the event to raise enough funds for the charity’s 121st water well in Sierra Leone.

Tenor Mr Payas will be accompanied by the renowned Hercules Trio on cello and piano and together they will be performing a selection of beloved classical pieces and arias, along with the Las Estaciones Porteñas and Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla.

The four are promising an amazing evening of fine music and charity, according to Action4Schools’ founder, Jimmy Bruzon.

“Get your tickets for this special evening before they are sold out. Wonderful artists, a beautiful setting and a worthy cause,” he said.

“Let’s raise enough to fund our 121st water well for World Water Day 2025.”

Tickets priced at £15 are available at https://www.action4schools.gi/event/world-water-day-2025-nathan-payas-hercules-trio-recital

The event is being sponsored by Gibunco Group, Turicum Private Bank, Bassadone Automotive Group, Argus Insurance, GibFirst, QSG, Coviran, D&H Ceramics, Latino's Casemates, Piranha Designs Gibraltar and Wastage Products Limited and to the artists.