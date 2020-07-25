Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chartered plane provides air bridge for Moroccans stranded by Covid-19

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
25th July 2020

More than 100 members of the local Moroccan community flew from Gibraltar to Tangier yesterday in a chartered flight organised by the Moroccan Community Association.

The Royal Air Maroc flight left Gibraltar International Airport at 7pm with 114 passengers on board, all of whom were swabbed for the presence of Covid-19 virus and antibodies within than 48 hours prior to flying.

Ali Douissi, President of the Moroccan Community Association, told the Chronicle the chartered flight had been welcomed by those who wanted to return to Morocco before the Feast of the Lamb on July 31.

“Many of the passengers are pensioners who have been stuck in Gibraltar for the past four to five months who want to see their family,” Mr Douissi said.

He thanked the GHA and the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, for their help in providing Covid-19 tests for all passengers.

Tickets were priced at £250 each and travel to Morocco from Gibraltar is limited to just air travel.

The Kingdom of Morocco restricted entry to all international passenger flights and passenger ships as the country went into a strict Covid-19 lockdown on March 12, leaving many people stranded.

But earlier this month the Moroccan Government announced it will ease travel restrictions as from July 14, allowing Moroccans living abroad and foreigners resident in Morocco to return.

Passengers are required to present both a PCR virus test taken within fewer than 48 hours of the flight as well as an antibody test before boarding a plane to Morocco.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Local News

Ceuta-based company plans helicopter link from Gib to Malaga airport

Fri 24th Jul, 2020

Local News

Picardo and Spain’s Foreign Minister discuss Rock’s post-Brexit future

Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Senior citizens thank Govt and Opposition for support during pandemic

25th July 2020

Local News
MoD confirms £10m contract for new Gibraltar Squadron vessels

25th July 2020

Local News
Gib Opposition parties welcome meeting, urge vigilance

25th July 2020

Local News
González Laya’s meeting with CM ‘relinquishes’ Spain’s historical position, PP says

25th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020