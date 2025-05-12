Chasing Nelson: 'It's people who make up a land'
I recently got the chance to visit Mount Vernon, the home and plantation of George Washington and his family. It’s a short car ride from Washington DC, and sits on a hilltop overlooking a wide section of the Potomac River. It is, of course, surrounded by farmland where hundreds of enslaved people worked against their...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here